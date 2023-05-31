 Skip to content

Rebirth evolution update for 31 May 2023

Regarding the repair and rectification of bug issues.

Build 11356752 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry, due to technical reasons. At present, there may be some undiscovered bugs in the game during its mid to late stages of operation. Our technical personnel are making every effort to solve this problem.

During this period, there may be repeated updates and bug fixes, and this modification will not affect the archiving progress. Please rest assured.

If you encounter a bug causing the archive to become stuck, please contact us and we will repair your archive.

Official QQ group: 836093506

