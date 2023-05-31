Bog Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11356735 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 07:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Withering Rooms 1.09 (2023-5-30)

New Areas

Explore the new Duwern Bog, Cagewood, and Cagewood Circus areas, to the west of the valley.

Purchase a boat pass and quickly travel from the west to the east valley. This also provides additional routes through Chapter 3, allowing some bosses and quests to be skipped if one wishes.





New Features

A new enchantable object - the Mannequin has been added and can be found in Chapters 2-4. This is a spritely magic user to complement your Enchanted Armor.

Horace the Dog can now be rescued in Chapter 3/4 and accompany you on your travels should you wish. He doesn't do much damage, but can sniff out ghosts, illusions and hexes.

Tomos can now upgrade outfits(add additional physical resistance) with Bloody Thread, an upgrade material distributed throughout Chapters 2-4 and New Game+.

You can now upgrade weapons in Chapter 1/2 in New Game+.

New Enemies

Ghost Initiate

Flykeeper

Bog Behemoth

Clown

Aborted Experiment

New Items

Comforting Bear (Left Hand)

Dog Whistle (Tool)

Edgar's Bandage (Light Headwear)

Tricorne Had (Medium Headwear)

Fool's Cap (Medium Headwear)

Knight's Helm (Heavy Headwear)

Clown Suit (Medium Outfit)

British Army Uniform (Heavy Outfit)

Knight's Armor (Heavy Outfit)

Bloody Thread (Upgrade)

Bug Fixes