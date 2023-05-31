 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Withering Rooms update for 31 May 2023

Bog Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11356735 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Withering Rooms 1.09 (2023-5-30)

New Areas

Explore the new Duwern Bog, Cagewood, and Cagewood Circus areas, to the west of the valley.

Purchase a boat pass and quickly travel from the west to the east valley. This also provides additional routes through Chapter 3, allowing some bosses and quests to be skipped if one wishes.


New Features

A new enchantable object - the Mannequin has been added and can be found in Chapters 2-4. This is a spritely magic user to complement your Enchanted Armor.

Horace the Dog can now be rescued in Chapter 3/4 and accompany you on your travels should you wish. He doesn't do much damage, but can sniff out ghosts, illusions and hexes.

Tomos can now upgrade outfits(add additional physical resistance) with Bloody Thread, an upgrade material distributed throughout Chapters 2-4 and New Game+.

You can now upgrade weapons in Chapter 1/2 in New Game+.

New Enemies

  • Ghost Initiate
  • Flykeeper
  • Bog Behemoth
  • Clown
  • Aborted Experiment

New Items

  • Comforting Bear (Left Hand)
  • Dog Whistle (Tool)
  • Edgar's Bandage (Light Headwear)
  • Tricorne Had (Medium Headwear)
  • Fool's Cap (Medium Headwear)
  • Knight's Helm (Heavy Headwear)
  • Clown Suit (Medium Outfit)
  • British Army Uniform (Heavy Outfit)
  • Knight's Armor (Heavy Outfit)
  • Bloody Thread (Upgrade)

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some performance issues in Chapter 3 Nowhere
  • Fix enemies not properly guarding when guns are drawn

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2006141 Depot 2006141
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link