Grand War: Rome update for 31 May 2023

Game Content Expansion

Grand War: Rome update for 31 May 2023

Game Content Expansion

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Content:

1. New chapters

macedonian war
Seleucid War
Conquer the Iberian Peninsula
Jugurtha War

2. New generals

Senior generals: Leonidas, Alexander, Hannibal, Huo Qubing, Spartacus
Intermediate generals: Paulus, Antony, Marius, Boudica, Arminius
Junior generals: Antioch, Hasdrubal, Philip

3. New troop recruitment function

You can now enter the troop recruitment system in the main interface to recruit the troop you need more conveniently. There are also brand-new ace troops waiting for your recruitment.

4. New ace troops

Infantry: Triarii, Gladiators, Falxmen, Spartan Warrior
Cavalry: Camel Archer, Hetairoi, War Elephants, Praetorian Cavalry, Yulin Imperial Cavalry
Archers: Longbowmen
Siege equipment: Scorpion, Orager

