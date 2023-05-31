Game Content Expansion

**

**

1. New chapters

macedonian war

Seleucid War

Conquer the Iberian Peninsula

Jugurtha War

2. New generals

Senior generals: Leonidas, Alexander, Hannibal, Huo Qubing, Spartacus

Intermediate generals: Paulus, Antony, Marius, Boudica, Arminius

Junior generals: Antioch, Hasdrubal, Philip

3. New troop recruitment function

You can now enter the troop recruitment system in the main interface to recruit the troop you need more conveniently. There are also brand-new ace troops waiting for your recruitment.

4. New ace troops

Infantry: Triarii, Gladiators, Falxmen, Spartan Warrior

Cavalry: Camel Archer, Hetairoi, War Elephants, Praetorian Cavalry, Yulin Imperial Cavalry

Archers: Longbowmen

Siege equipment: Scorpion, Orager