Game Content Expansion

1. New chapters
macedonian war
Seleucid War
Conquer the Iberian Peninsula
Jugurtha War
2. New generals
Senior generals: Leonidas, Alexander, Hannibal, Huo Qubing, Spartacus
Intermediate generals: Paulus, Antony, Marius, Boudica, Arminius
Junior generals: Antioch, Hasdrubal, Philip
3. New troop recruitment function
You can now enter the troop recruitment system in the main interface to recruit the troop you need more conveniently. There are also brand-new ace troops waiting for your recruitment.
4. New ace troops
Infantry: Triarii, Gladiators, Falxmen, Spartan Warrior
Cavalry: Camel Archer, Hetairoi, War Elephants, Praetorian Cavalry, Yulin Imperial Cavalry
Archers: Longbowmen
Siege equipment: Scorpion, Orager
