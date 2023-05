Share · View all patches · Build 11356711 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 16:06:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello fellow employees.

Very short meeting today.

A minor patch is out today, increasing a bit more compatibility on all systems.

That's all, I told you it'll be short !

You can enjoy 1 free minute to cry a bit before going back to your desk.

Work , Work , Work !