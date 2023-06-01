New Card Experience System & Price Increase

We would like to present a brand new feature we're excited about. Cards now gain experience from being used in a match (getting played, capturing, comboing, and blocking), and once they gain enough you'll be able to select a permanent augmentation. Augmentations give your cards special abilities that act similar to relics, but in a single direction. For example, the Spear Thrust augmentation enables that card to additionally attack a distance of 2 away in the augmentation's direction.
In light of our efforts with previous updates and this new feature, we've decided to increase the price to $8.99 and plan to increase again for the 1.0 release.
We hope you enjoy this latest update!
Below is the full list of changes:
New Features
- Cards gain experience.
- Permanent card augmentations that you can choose after a card gains enough experience.
- Wall cards (2 in each match).
- Upgrade tiles in worlds 2 and 3 that act like a potion when a card is played on that tile.
Quality of Life
- Abandoning a run still grants you shards and shows run stats.
- Improved potion UI: always show +/- and completely ignore 0.
- Added supply icons when chests give supply.
- Redid hero selection UI.
Balance
- Made the beginning enemies more random.
- Generally made the beginning easier.
- Nerfed most cards.
- Got rid of a relic chest in worlds 1 and 2.
Bug Fixes
- Music off is actually off instead of just being very quite.
- Made it so relic order doesn't effect relic trigger dependencies.
- Fixed infinite gold sound in some cases.
- Can no longer start a run with a hero you haven't unlocked.
- Cleaned up the tutorial.
- Fixed some problems with particle layering.
- Various other minor bug fixes.
