New Card Experience System & Price Increase

We would like to present a brand new feature we're excited about. Cards now gain experience from being used in a match (getting played, capturing, comboing, and blocking), and once they gain enough you'll be able to select a permanent augmentation. Augmentations give your cards special abilities that act similar to relics, but in a single direction. For example, the Spear Thrust augmentation enables that card to additionally attack a distance of 2 away in the augmentation's direction.

In light of our efforts with previous updates and this new feature, we've decided to increase the price to $8.99 and plan to increase again for the 1.0 release.

We hope you enjoy this latest update!

Below is the full list of changes:

New Features

Cards gain experience.

Permanent card augmentations that you can choose after a card gains enough experience.

Wall cards (2 in each match).

Upgrade tiles in worlds 2 and 3 that act like a potion when a card is played on that tile.

Quality of Life

Abandoning a run still grants you shards and shows run stats.

Improved potion UI: always show +/- and completely ignore 0.

Added supply icons when chests give supply.

Redid hero selection UI.

Balance

Made the beginning enemies more random.

Generally made the beginning easier.

Nerfed most cards.

Got rid of a relic chest in worlds 1 and 2.

Bug Fixes