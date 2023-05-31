Addition of morning scenario and train timetable revision

I apologize for the long absence of an announcement.

I have added 21 new scenarios for trains running during morning hours.

I have reviewed the overall train schedule and revised the train schedule for daytime and nighttime.

Updated Contents

-Addition of morning time scenario

-Revised daytime timetable.

-When entering a station with turnouts, the departure signal is now set to other than the stop signal except in some cases.

This allows for high-speed entry even at stations with turnouts.

*Please note that if you exceed the departure signal by overrunning, it will be impossible to continue.

-A train departure melody has been introduced at Tatehama Station. The melody is temporary and may be changed in the future.

-The running resistance has been fixed. The speed drop in inertial running has been increased.

-Added a map to the side of the screen that shows the speed limit and other information.

-Changed so that the arrival time is not judged at small stations.

In addition, I have changed the design of the crew timetable accordingly.

The following items are not yet implemented. The morning time zone scenario is not complete, and we will continue to improve it in the future.

-The coupling and release operations have not yet been implemented. (I plan to include them in the future.)

-The many passenger ride condition has not yet been implemented and the number of passengers has not changed from the previous version. It will be implemented in the future.

-The position of the sun at 8 o'clock in the morning is currently the same as during the day. I would like to express a morning-like environment in the future.

-Since I currently have only one model of the limited express, the morning limited express scenario is not included yet, but I would like to add a scenario for the morning limited express when I add more vehicles in the future.

-I have tested and corrected the problem, but due to the large number of scenarios that have been added, there may be some scenarios that are still in a state that makes it impossible to run on time.

If this is found, I will correct the timetable in a future update.

It is expected that several corrective updates, etc. will come in the future.

after this

-Expression of many passengers

-Weather representation of time zone and weather conditions

I plan to work on

Original text (Japanese)

長らくお知らせがなく失礼いたしました。

朝時間帯を走るシナリオを21個追加いたしました。

全体的なダイヤの見直しを行い、日中時間帯や夜についてもダイヤ改正をしております。

更新内容

・朝時間帯シナリオの追加

・日中時間帯のダイヤ改正を行いました。

・分岐器のある駅に進入時、出発信号を一部を除き停止現示以外になるようにしました。

これにより、分岐器のある駅でも高速進入できるようになりました。

※オーバーランで出発信号機を超えてしまうと続行不可能になりますのでご注意ください。

・館浜駅に発車メロディを導入しました。現在は仮のメロディであり、今後メロディを変更するかもしれません。

・走行抵抗が小さくなっていたのを修正。惰性走行での速度の落ち具合が上がりました。

・画面横にこの先の制限速度などを示すマップを追加しました。

・小さな駅（非採時駅）では到着時刻の判定を入れないようにしました。

また、それに伴いスタフのデザインを変更しました。

＊現在まだ実装されていないものとして、下記のものがあります。朝時間帯シナリオはこれで完成ではなく、今後も改良を続けて参ります。

・連結作業や解放作業はまだ実装されていません。（将来的に入れる予定です）

・多客の状態はまだ実装されておらず、乗客数は以前のバージョンと変わっていません。今後実装予定です。

・8時台などの太陽の位置が現在日中と同じです。朝らしい環境の表現も今後の課題としたいと思っております。

・特急が現在50000形の1車種しかCGモデルがないため、朝の特急のシナリオはまだ入っていませんが今後車両を増やした際に朝特急のシナリオも追加したいと思っております。

・テストと修正をしてはおりますが、追加シナリオ数が多いため、もしかしたら一部ダイヤで定時走行が不可能な状態のものがまだあるかもしれません。

それが見つかった場合は今後のアップデートで時刻を修正いたします。

今後修正アップデート等が何度か入ることが予想されます。

この次は

・多客の表現

・時間帯や天候の気象的表現

を取り組んでいきたいと考えております。