Share · View all patches · Build 11356390 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 04:59:10 UTC by Wendy

Custom background

We are introducing a new feature that allows you to import custom images as your background. This feature is also prepares the groundwork for future Mod workshops.

PS: If IdleShowOff can somehow bring you funny,Please give it a good review on STEAM that will help more gamer for join this carzy party :)