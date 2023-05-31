Golf Party Converted to Unreal Engine 5 and a new map!

Share · View all patches · Build 11356232 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 05:09:11 UTC by Wendy

UPDATE 5/30/2023

Engine

Converted Game Engine to Unreal Engine 5

Maps

Added - Golf Park - High Quality

Converted Golf Park to Nanite

Converted Alien Planet to Nanite

Converted Castle to Nanite

Converted Ghost Town to Nanite

Converted Golf Park Night to Nanite

Converted Volcanic to Nanite

Converted Dark Fantasy to Nanite

Converted main menu to Nanite

Converted Arcade Lobby to Nanite

Converted all maps to Nanite and optimized lighting.

Player UI

Removed Spinning clock for time left for hole.

Adjusted colors of Server name and password to be easier seen when hosting a game.

Physics

Adjusted Physics so the ball will roll a little more before stopping.

Bug Fixes

Ghost Town, Hole 2 had clipping on the back side of the hole preventing players from coming back up.

Players should see a massive performance increase on classic maps.