Updates Notes for 2023/05/30

- Update campaign loadout screen readability and auto-highlight currently selected choice for a slot when entering choice menu.
- Update campaign select screen with more details.
- Use new main menu background in options and select campaign screens.
Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 31 May 2023
