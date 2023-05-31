 Skip to content

Megacopter: Blades of the Goddess Playtest update for 31 May 2023

Updates Notes for 2023/05/30

Share · View all patches · Build 11356210 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update campaign loadout screen readability and auto-highlight currently selected choice for a slot when entering choice menu.
  • Update campaign select screen with more details.
  • Use new main menu background in options and select campaign screens.

