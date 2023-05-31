 Skip to content

Cryptr update for 31 May 2023

May 30 patch #2 notes

Patchnotes
  • Increased texture resolution for enemies
  • Increased texture resolution for various game objects in dungeons and the first hub level
  • Fixed a UI bug preventing the skill points menu from being accessible

