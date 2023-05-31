- Increased texture resolution for enemies
- Increased texture resolution for various game objects in dungeons and the first hub level
- Fixed a UI bug preventing the skill points menu from being accessible
Cryptr update for 31 May 2023
May 30 patch #2 notes
