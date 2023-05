Share · View all patches · Build 11356184 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed: Creatures not making produce despite having the right conditions.

Fixed: In-game keyboard for the controller showing up when taming a new creature while using KB/M.

Sorry about the bug regarding creature produce - I made a mistake while optimising the code in our previous update. Creatures should drop their produce accordingly after this fix.

Thanks,