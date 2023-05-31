ALL LEVELS ABLE TO BE UNLOCKED.
99 SOULS TURNED INTO VOLCANO TO UNLOCK FINAL LEVEL.
STAT SCALING CHANGED.
CD REDUCTION NERFED.
LEECH NERFED.
Pluto's Island Playtest update for 31 May 2023
Notes: 5/30/23
Patchnotes via Steam Community
