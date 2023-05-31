Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.54.33

Children's Day Event:
- Adding festive decorations to schools, boarding schools and colleges
- Children will carry balloons during the event
- Added a holiday random event
- The opening of the new game will give maple seeds
Feature Adjustments:
- Help log - status tab added tips on fracture, crime and power reputation Lv boost
- Increased the size of bears that appear in the wild
Bug Fixes:
- Corrected some text errors
- Fixed the problem that the builder may carry too much construction material in some cases
- Fixed the problem of the model not updating when citizens become elderly (the update does not effective in old saves).
- Fixed the problem that Cactus Cuts are not counted in the default Raw Food number in Resource bar.
- Fixed the problem that Builders repeatedly reach and place materials but do not pave roads under certain circumstances.
- Fixed the problem that invalid characters can be put in the town name when starting a new game.
Contact us:
Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.
Discord - Join our community Discord
Steam community - Join Steam community
Changed files in this update