Settlement Survival update for 31 May 2023

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.54.33

Stable version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.54.33

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Children's Day Event:

  • Adding festive decorations to schools, boarding schools and colleges
  • Children will carry balloons during the event
  • Added a holiday random event
  • The opening of the new game will give maple seeds

Feature Adjustments:

  • Help log - status tab added tips on fracture, crime and power reputation Lv boost
  • Increased the size of bears that appear in the wild

Bug Fixes:

  • Corrected some text errors
  • Fixed the problem that the builder may carry too much construction material in some cases
  • Fixed the problem of the model not updating when citizens become elderly (the update does not effective in old saves).
  • Fixed the problem that Cactus Cuts are not counted in the default Raw Food number in Resource bar.
  • Fixed the problem that Builders repeatedly reach and place materials but do not pave roads under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed the problem that invalid characters can be put in the town name when starting a new game.

