Crystal Project Update: Version 1.4.1

New modding features:
- Crystal Edit is now included with the Linux and macOS versions of Crystal Project (however it is still a Windows .NET application and will require a VM or compatibility layer to run).
- Added new Ability Mod: ResetSubJob. Reverts Sub-Command back to battle start's.
- Added new Ability Mod: GetExp. Provides or removes EXP.
- Added new Ability Mod: GetJxp. Provides or removes LXP.
- Added new Ability Mod: GetLevel. Provides or removes levels.
- Added new Ability Mod: GetJp. Provides or removes LP.
- Added new Reaction type: OnSkipTurn. Triggers an ability when manually skipping turn.
- Added new Condition type: IsPatchModeActive. Evaluates current Game Mode selection.
- Added "Learn All Job Zero JP Abilities" option to Project Model > General > Battle Config. Normally a class's default abilities are not learned until the class is unlocked. This option will cause all default abilities to be learned regardless.
- StatusRequiredTarget Ability Mod can now be added multiple times to the same ability.
- StatusRequiredUser Ability Mod can now be added multiple times to the same ability.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed bug where modded entities were not being applied with proper respect to the containing mod's priority while applying multiple mods that modify the same entities.
- Randomizer settings lists will now have their IDs redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
- The RestrictCommandTo Stat Mod will now have its job ID redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
- Text with embedded model ID references will now have its IDs redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
- Fixed error when attempting to draw text containing unsupported characters (unsupported characters will still not render, but the game will no longer crash).
- Fixed error that could occur when exiting to title while mods are active.
- Improved error handling when mods fail to apply.
- Crystal Edit now shows a proper error message when attempting to publish someone else's mod while it is still linked to their workshop item.
Changed files in this update