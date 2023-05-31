 Skip to content

Crystal Project update for 31 May 2023

Crystal Project Update: Version 1.4.1

New modding features:
  • Crystal Edit is now included with the Linux and macOS versions of Crystal Project (however it is still a Windows .NET application and will require a VM or compatibility layer to run).
  • Added new Ability Mod: ResetSubJob. Reverts Sub-Command back to battle start's.
  • Added new Ability Mod: GetExp. Provides or removes EXP.
  • Added new Ability Mod: GetJxp. Provides or removes LXP.
  • Added new Ability Mod: GetLevel. Provides or removes levels.
  • Added new Ability Mod: GetJp. Provides or removes LP.
  • Added new Reaction type: OnSkipTurn. Triggers an ability when manually skipping turn.
  • Added new Condition type: IsPatchModeActive. Evaluates current Game Mode selection.
  • Added "Learn All Job Zero JP Abilities" option to Project Model > General > Battle Config. Normally a class's default abilities are not learned until the class is unlocked. This option will cause all default abilities to be learned regardless.
  • StatusRequiredTarget Ability Mod can now be added multiple times to the same ability.
  • StatusRequiredUser Ability Mod can now be added multiple times to the same ability.
Bug fixes:
  • Fixed bug where modded entities were not being applied with proper respect to the containing mod's priority while applying multiple mods that modify the same entities.
  • Randomizer settings lists will now have their IDs redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
  • The RestrictCommandTo Stat Mod will now have its job ID redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
  • Text with embedded model ID references will now have its IDs redirected properly while applying multiple mods that introduce new models of the same type.
  • Fixed error when attempting to draw text containing unsupported characters (unsupported characters will still not render, but the game will no longer crash).
  • Fixed error that could occur when exiting to title while mods are active.
  • Improved error handling when mods fail to apply.
  • Crystal Edit now shows a proper error message when attempting to publish someone else's mod while it is still linked to their workshop item.

