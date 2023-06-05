 Skip to content

Motor Town: Behind The Wheel update for 5 June 2023

0.6.19 Build 500 Hotfix Patch Note

Last edited by Wendy

We have a minor bug fix!

Bug Fixed

[Cargo] Cheese Box jumping around after being thrown (Thanks to 0rangeGhost)
[Vehicle] Vehicle bounced left to right strangely, especially the Pickup (Thanks to Peaceul and EricChen)

