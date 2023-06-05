0.6.19 Build 500 Hotfix Patch Note

We have a minor bug fix!
Bug Fixed
[Cargo] Cheese Box jumping around after being thrown (Thanks to 0rangeGhost)
[Vehicle] Vehicle bounced left to right strangely, especially the Pickup (Thanks to Peaceul and EricChen)
