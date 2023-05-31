 Skip to content

Click Here update for 31 May 2023

Click Here - Mid-Year Update

update for 31 May 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

It's been a while since I have clicked here, so I figured it was time for an update. Given the current success of Click Here, some features have been added to bring it to par with Click Real Fast in terms of quality and performance.

Changelog 2023-05-30:

  • Added support for custom cursors

  • Added new cursors

  • Added support for workshop cursors (upload/download)

  • Added pause/play button for music

  • Added multiplayer chat

  • Added ability to disable multiplayer chat typing; Settings > Multiplayer Chat Input

  • Point counter is now hidden when paused

  • Added text inversion

  • Added text inversion toggle; Settings > Invert Text

  • Changed bloom intensity

  • Color change can now be disabled; Settings > Disable Color Change

  • Changed game color space (Gamma -> Linear)

  • Language now defaults to system language (on first play)

  • Save files are backed up when changing versions*

  • Various minor fixes

*See guide for Click Real Fast file restoration. Process is the same, but uses _.chsave files instead.
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2932789648

Get the (much more successful) prequel, Click Real Fast

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215690/Click_Real_Fast/

Thanks for playing,
NullReferenceException

