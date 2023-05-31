Click Here - Mid-Year Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11355877 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 03:26:43 UTC by Wendy

It's been a while since I have clicked here, so I figured it was time for an update. Given the current success of Click Here, some features have been added to bring it to par with Click Real Fast in terms of quality and performance.

Changelog 2023-05-30:

Added support for custom cursors

Added new cursors

Added support for workshop cursors (upload/download)

Added pause/play button for music

Added multiplayer chat

Added ability to disable multiplayer chat typing; Settings > Multiplayer Chat Input

Point counter is now hidden when paused

Added text inversion

Added text inversion toggle; Settings > Invert Text

Changed bloom intensity

Color change can now be disabled; Settings > Disable Color Change

Changed game color space (Gamma -> Linear)

Language now defaults to system language (on first play)

Save files are backed up when changing versions*

Various minor fixes

*See guide for Click Real Fast file restoration. Process is the same, but uses _.chsave files instead.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2932789648

Get the (much more successful) prequel, Click Real Fast

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2215690/Click_Real_Fast/

Thanks for playing,

NullReferenceException