You now press E to talk with Fey at the beginning tutorial
Monsters can no longer reach the respawn room in the tutorial
You no longer take damage for a time after respawning
Procedural dungeon area have been updated when digging, will be update further in next few patches.
Fixed issue with some players falling through the voxel on spawn
Isles of Etherion update for 31 May 2023
Beta patch 0.4.5.1.3 (hotfix)
