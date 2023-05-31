 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 31 May 2023

Beta patch 0.4.5.1.3 (hotfix)

Build 11355871

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You now press E to talk with Fey at the beginning tutorial
Monsters can no longer reach the respawn room in the tutorial
You no longer take damage for a time after respawning
Procedural dungeon area have been updated when digging, will be update further in next few patches.
Fixed issue with some players falling through the voxel on spawn

Changed files in this update

Wild Mage - Phantom Twilight Content Depot 771771
