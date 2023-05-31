- Added new translation Italian
- Reduced cost of Double Xp to 300 -> 100 Diamonds
- Updated Archer Ranged Damage+ to 5% -> 7.5%
- Updated sound icons to be able to mute when tapping the icon
- Fixed dailies not resetting when playing through midnight
- Fixed Daily Login lag when claiming coins
- Fixed Obelisk giving infinite buffs to enemies
OneBit Adventure update for 31 May 2023
Minor Update v1.3.125
Patchnotes via Steam Community
