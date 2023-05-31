 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OneBit Adventure update for 31 May 2023

Minor Update v1.3.125

Share · View all patches · Build 11355853 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added new translation Italian
  • Reduced cost of Double Xp to 300 -> 100 Diamonds
  • Updated Archer Ranged Damage+ to 5% -> 7.5%
  • Updated sound icons to be able to mute when tapping the icon
  • Fixed dailies not resetting when playing through midnight
  • Fixed Daily Login lag when claiming coins
  • Fixed Obelisk giving infinite buffs to enemies

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1688321 Depot 1688321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link