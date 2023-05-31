[1.0.109 Version update] Some bug fixes~

[1.0.109 Version update]
- Fixed the issue that may cause the game to get stuck after the Gudiao transformed in the battle.
- Fixed the problem of incorrect data of sect log.
- Fixed the problem that stackable props in the temporary backpack could not be put into the backpack.
- Fixed the problem that treasures may be automatically equipped when viewing one's attributes in the sect's Council Hall.
- Optimized the function that the DLC will try to load the backup archive when the archive is corrupted.
- Fixed the problem that the DLC would get stuck when switching the game process to the background when entering the battle.
- Fixed the problem that the cultivation value shown in the pause screen of DLC is incorrect.
Changed files in this update