鬼谷八荒 Tale of Immortal update for 31 May 2023

[1.0.109 Version update] Some bug fixes~

  1. Fixed the issue that may cause the game to get stuck after the Gudiao transformed in the battle.
  2. Fixed the problem of incorrect data of sect log.
  3. Fixed the problem that stackable props in the temporary backpack could not be put into the backpack.
  4. Fixed the problem that treasures may be automatically equipped when viewing one's attributes in the sect's Council Hall.
  5. Optimized the function that the DLC will try to load the backup archive when the archive is corrupted.
  6. Fixed the problem that the DLC would get stuck when switching the game process to the background when entering the battle.
  7. Fixed the problem that the cultivation value shown in the pause screen of DLC is incorrect.

