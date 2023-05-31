v1.95 Patch Notes

Hi folks,

We just released a new version of DemonCrawl! v1.95 focuses on balance changes and stability.

Perhaps the most significant change is a buff to all Mastery Dolls. With a pricetag of 30 coins, we found that most Dolls were not paying off as quickly as we would have liked. Now, these items will activate at the start of every stage, and their effects scale based on your current number of mastery charges as opposed to your max charge count.

This should create some interesting opportunities where you have to decide between keeping your charges for empowered Doll effects, or spending them on a clutch ultimate ability.

Additionally, v1.95 allows us to start and end holiday events without needing to push a client update. This change was motivated by a recent hardware failure that caused the Easter event to last a lot longer than intended.

Here is the new schedule for DemonCrawl holidays going forward:

Easter: In real life, this holiday can take place anywhere between March to May, depending on the year. The in-game event will take place on either the first two or last two weeks of the month of Easter.

July 1st - July 14th Halloween: October 15th - October 31st

October 15th - October 31st Birthday: November 1st - November 7th

November 1st - November 7th Christmas: December 15th - December 31st

Finally, we rewrote the borderless windowed implemention using native GameMaker functions, which should fix an issue with the taskbar appearing in front of the game on some operating systems.

Full patch notes are below. Mac and Linux builds are expected to follow in 24 hours. Enjoy!

New Features

New passive item: Varnish - "Favor all armor items. Whenever you equip armor, fortify it by 3."

- "Favor all armor items. Whenever you equip armor, fortify it by 3." New passive item: Whittling Knife - "Favor all Doll items. Whenever you gain a Doll, gain a mastery charge."

- "Favor all Doll items. Whenever you gain a Doll, gain a mastery charge." New passive item: Birthright - "Gain a random favored item at the start of each stage. You are even more likely to find favored items."

Quality of Life

Added dictionary definition for "evasion"

Replaced hacky Borderless Windowed method in favor of native GameMaker functions

Special Events can now be applied without requiring a client patch

Updated GameMaker runtime to the latest version

Balance Changes

Mastery Dolls buffed: all Mastery Dolls now activate at the start of each stage, in addition to whenever you activate your mastery

Related to the above change, Dolls now consider your current number of mastery charges instead of max mastery charges

Altar of Blood buffed: "Automatically discharges whenever you take less damage than the max stage power. The max stage power becomes the amount of damage taken."

Apple Bonsai buffed: status duration reduced from 40 turns to 10 turns

Grappling Hook buffed: "Reveal the corner cells."

Mud buffed: "For the next 100 turns, gain a Minion whenever you use a magic item."

Divine Mud reworked: "For the next 500 turns, gain a Minion whenever you use a magic item. The next time this activates, get an additional Minion."

Scrap Hopper buffed: "Destroy target chest. The next time you open a chest, gain souls equal to your number of Scrap Hopper status effects."

Horoscope price reduced from 10 to 7 coins

The Gambler now has a several-turn "buffer" when he spawns to prevent him from immediately losing coins

Guild cost of Scientist increased slightly

Negative evasion now gives monsters a chance to strike repeatedly

Bug Fixes