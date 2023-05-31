 Skip to content

Rerun update for 31 May 2023

Fixed bug in big levels where the randomizer mod is used

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed bug/crash in big levels where the randomizer mod is used, epic.
  • also From Above + Crate Hater where crate hater damages the thorny unit will no longer reflect damage back onto you.

Open link