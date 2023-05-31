Small Update #1

Fixed HUD getting messed up
Added F10 key to hide all the HUD
Increased Day length
Reduced water footsteps audio volume
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed HUD getting messed up
Added F10 key to hide all the HUD
Increased Day length
Reduced water footsteps audio volume
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update