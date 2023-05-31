 Skip to content

Red Moon update for 31 May 2023

Small Update #1

Red Moon update for 31 May 2023

Small Update #1

Build 11355514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed HUD getting messed up

Added F10 key to hide all the HUD

Increased Day length

Reduced water footsteps audio volume

