Second content update released

I am happy to announce the release of the second content update for Forbidden Dojo.

This update continues the story where it was left off and is about equal in size to the first content update. There are new scenes to view as well as a new achievement based upon these scenes.

Soon work will start on the third update so let me know what you think or if you have any suggestions.

Also I have been asked whether I will be revisiting old content and updating it. The answer to that is yes. While I am currently committed to adding additional content I will eventually go over all the content and update any images/dialogue that need fixing or updating. For the full release I also plan on improving and updating the animations.

Report any bugs you find but otherwise enjoy!

JellyFluff