Increase the minimum and maximum priority levels in the warehouse
Add two levels of difficulty: story and hardcore
Default automatic activation of day, night, and season
Modify some building models
Add entry point prompts for trade caravans
When building a building, you can press the R key to modify the direction of the building
Reduce the ignition rate of some buildings
Annual trade quotas can be set on the trade interface
Kai Yuan update for 31 May 2023
Updated instructions on May 31st
Patchnotes via Steam Community
