 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Kai Yuan update for 31 May 2023

Updated instructions on May 31st

Share · View all patches · Build 11355475 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Increase the minimum and maximum priority levels in the warehouse

  2. Add two levels of difficulty: story and hardcore

  3. Default automatic activation of day, night, and season

  4. Modify some building models

  5. Add entry point prompts for trade caravans

  6. When building a building, you can press the R key to modify the direction of the building

  7. Reduce the ignition rate of some buildings

  8. Annual trade quotas can be set on the trade interface

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2164751 Depot 2164751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link