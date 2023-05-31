Patch Notes (v1.0.3)

Thank you all for playing and supporting the game!

Patch Notes (1.0.3v):

-Fixed Checkpoint wrongwarp; the game reverts you back to the start of the level if you have not reached a checkpoint

-Fixed Battleship boss clipping through floor after returning to previous room

-Final boss popup windows no longer remain after player death

-Final boss no longer disappears on player death

-Reduced boss laser turn speed on final section

-Fixed camera bug when entering kill tile after death

-Fixed duplicate death sound

-Roll i-frames are much more consistent now

-Changed quit menu text