lost bits update for 31 May 2023

Patch Notes (v1.0.3)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you all for playing and supporting the game!

Patch Notes (1.0.3v):
-Fixed Checkpoint wrongwarp; the game reverts you back to the start of the level if you have not reached a checkpoint
-Fixed Battleship boss clipping through floor after returning to previous room
-Final boss popup windows no longer remain after player death
-Final boss no longer disappears on player death
-Reduced boss laser turn speed on final section
-Fixed camera bug when entering kill tile after death
-Fixed duplicate death sound
-Roll i-frames are much more consistent now
-Changed quit menu text

