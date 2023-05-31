New Selection Modes

New Changes:
Implemented a more intuitive approach for selecting components and materials
- Instead of selecting the component/material from a list, you can now directly click on the component/material!
- To do so, first click on Select Mode (in the left-side panel), then select Component or Material from the dropdown list.
You can now choose different materials for walls. 5 different wallpapers currently available!
A prompt now appears when you are discarding a layout with unsaved changes.
Removed highlighting of the object that the mouse is currently hovering over
Bugs Fixed:
- Undo/redo of setting a new material for furniture & the floor was not working
- Material options disappeared after changing material for the furniture or floor
- Unable to change color for furniture right after changing the material
- Changes to the flooring material were not being saved
- [Virtual Staging] Furniture List was not showing when switching to Furniture View mode
- [Virtual Staging] Mouse clicks were not registering accurately on non-standard resolutions
