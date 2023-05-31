 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roomvas update for 31 May 2023

New Selection Modes

Share · View all patches · Build 11355469 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Changes:

  • Implemented a more intuitive approach for selecting components and materials

    • Instead of selecting the component/material from a list, you can now directly click on the component/material!
    • To do so, first click on Select Mode (in the left-side panel), then select Component or Material from the dropdown list.

  • You can now choose different materials for walls. 5 different wallpapers currently available!

  • A prompt now appears when you are discarding a layout with unsaved changes.

  • Removed highlighting of the object that the mouse is currently hovering over

Bugs Fixed:

  • Undo/redo of setting a new material for furniture & the floor was not working
  • Material options disappeared after changing material for the furniture or floor
  • Unable to change color for furniture right after changing the material
  • Changes to the flooring material were not being saved
  • [Virtual Staging] Furniture List was not showing when switching to Furniture View mode
  • [Virtual Staging] Mouse clicks were not registering accurately on non-standard resolutions

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2082491 Depot 2082491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link