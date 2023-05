Share · View all patches · Build 11355405 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 02:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone! Here are the improvements in this update for mod developers:

Collision capabilities

More advanced getters and setters

More callbacks

Bug fixes

Audio capabilities

Enumerations

And more!

The API is being updated as of right now, check back in a few hours!

Please Update at your convenience.