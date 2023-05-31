 Skip to content

Tep The Destroyer update for 31 May 2023

Patch Notes May 30, 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 11355382 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed an error where the difficulty selector in the options menu was not functioning on all maps. This is now corrected and should also work for all game modes.

Changed files in this update

Tep The Destroyer Content Depot 1806611
