Njarovik Fixed, Linux Support, New Sci-Fi Themed Drone, Supporter Upgrade DLC

Greetings all!

This update is filled with new content, bug fixes, and improvements!

First things first, as many have been waiting for, Njarovik has been fixed and you no longer need to access a beta branch to access it.

Along with that, Njarovik has had some performance improvements done to the map itself, and a new POI has been added (the Construction Site). Starting with this update, all maps with POIs will get achievements specific to the POI.

We have added Linux Support to the game (and Dedicated Server, if you wish to host a server on a Linux machine)! You can now play the game (or host a Dedicated Server) on Linux, just like you can on Windows. Below are the System Requirements to run the Linux version of the game:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Ubuntu 18.04.2 LTS (or equivalant)

Processor: Intel Core i3, 3 GHz or higher (or AMD equivalent)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 (or AMD equivalent)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 12 GB available space

Sound Card: On-board

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS (or equivalant)

Processor: Intel Core i5, 3 GHz or higher (or AMD equivalent)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB (or AMD equivalent)

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 15 GB available space

Sound Card: On-board

A new Sci-Fi themed drone has been added to the game. By default, this drone is always accessible, and able to be played with on the new Sci-Fi maps (part of the Supporter Upgrade DLC). You can however, play with this drone on the base-game maps using Sci-Fi Mode.

You can either join a server running Sci-Fi Mode (learn how to enable this mode in the Dedicated Server guide, here: Official Dedicated Server Guide), or you can open a single player game and toggle the Sci-Fi Mode checkbox before you enter a map. Currently, due to the way that Player-Hosted sessions are programmed into the game, you cannot play with Sci-Fi Mode in a Player-Hosted session. At a later date we plan to redo Player-Hosted sessions from the ground up, in a better and more efficient way. This new Sci-Fi Mode and Sci-Fi themed drone are free, and not part of the new DLC.

A new Supporter Upgrade DLC is being released as part of this update. If you like Project Speed 2 and want to help support and fund development of the game, as well as get some neat goodies, then head over to the store page and purchase the Supporter Upgrade! Here is a list of what you get with the DLC:

Your name in multiplayer will be gold

A special badge in the main menu to show your support

Two Sci-fi themed maps to drive around on with a Sci-fi Drone*

Artifacts hidden around both maps to find

Quests on both maps

Plus:

Our thanks and gratitude!

*The Sci-Fi Drone is not part of the DLC and is free to all players.

By purchasing the Supporter Upgrade DLC you are entitled to receive all future updates to it free of charge!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2437540/Project_Speed_2__Supporter_Upgrade/

In the cosmetic features department, A new vehicle color has been added; Beige. Additionally, we we have fixed the issue where changing the color of your vehicle does not show up on other players' ends. We plan to release a new vehicle color (or two) every update, until we run out of color ideas. Your suggestions for color ideas are greatly appreciated, and if you have any, feel free to make a discussion post in the game's Steam Hub. Eventually, we want to rework the system to where players can pick any color from either a hex code (#FFFFFF) or RGB code (0,0,0) for their vehicle (of course, to be user friendly, we would implement UI sliders for these values).

We have added a new character model to the truck to make everything feel more 'alive'. We also plan to add more vehicles in the coming updates and months.

We have added a new Photography Mode - simply press the Home button on your keyboard to toggle Photo Mode, and follow the instructions and keybinds at the bottom of the screen. There are many options with Photo Mode, so you can make some really awesome photos! You can then view these photos in-game, via the in-game Photo Gallery, by pressing the End button on your keyboard.

That is all for this update. We hope you enjoy both the update, and the new DLC. For a full list of bugfixes, features, and improvements, please see the changelog below.

Added:

Linux Support (for both Game and Dedicated Server)

FMOD Audio

Sci-Fi Drone

Sci-Fi Mode (to enable Sci-Fi Drone and Sci-Fi Features within base-game maps)

Construction Site POI to Njarovik

Abandoned Polar Facility Map (Requires Supporter Upgrade DLC)

Arctic Research Lab Map (Requires Supporter Upgrade DLC)

"Welcome to the Sci-fi Research Station" Achievement (Requires Supporter Upgrade DLC)

"Welcome to Abandoned Arctic Lab" Achievement (Requires Supporter Upgrade DLC)

"You found the crashed large vessel carrier drone" Achievement (Requires Supporter Upgrade DLC)

"You visited the Njarovik Campground" Achievement

"You visited the Construction Site" Achievement

Vehicle Color: Beige

Photography Mode (Home button for Photo Mode, End button for in-game Photo Gallery)

Character model to truck vehicle to make the game feel more 'alive'

Bugfixes:

Fixed EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION upon driving over grass foliage mesh on Australian Outback map

Njarovik crash and EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION upon entering world for more than 15 seconds

Abnormally high memory usage when playing on Bonneville Salt Flats map on a Dedicated Server

Graphical glitch (flashing) with AMD graphics cards

Improvements:

Performance across the game

Performance on Njarovik map

Physics improvements

Collision improvements

PSA:

Windows 7, and Windows 8/8.1 support is ending for Steam on January 1, 2024. You can read more about it here: Windows 7 and Windows 8 Support