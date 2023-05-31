 Skip to content

The Hopebringer update for 31 May 2023

v1.1.1 Build Notes

Build 11355147

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spiders now have a leaping attack where they can jump in from long range, bite you, and then jump back out of range.
  • Introduced Hellworms. These worms bury themselves underground in outdoor scenarios, and wll rise up from the ground to attack players, before disappearing back into the ground. These act similar to traps, except that if you can respond quickly enough you can kill them and receive loot.
  • Added new transmuting recipe which utilizes Worm Skin. This unique ingredient can produce numerous different results, though it will primarily be used for potions. It can occasionally result in a socketable item.
  • Hellworms can now appear in the Trimming Their Numbers, Destroying Their Supplies, Seal the Rift, Raiding Camp, and Defeat the War Leader scenarios.

Changed files in this update

