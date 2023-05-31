- Spiders now have a leaping attack where they can jump in from long range, bite you, and then jump back out of range.
- Introduced Hellworms. These worms bury themselves underground in outdoor scenarios, and wll rise up from the ground to attack players, before disappearing back into the ground. These act similar to traps, except that if you can respond quickly enough you can kill them and receive loot.
- Added new transmuting recipe which utilizes Worm Skin. This unique ingredient can produce numerous different results, though it will primarily be used for potions. It can occasionally result in a socketable item.
- Hellworms can now appear in the Trimming Their Numbers, Destroying Their Supplies, Seal the Rift, Raiding Camp, and Defeat the War Leader scenarios.
The Hopebringer update for 31 May 2023
v1.1.1 Build Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1520421 Depot 1520421
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update