Solved crash issue.
Fixed several minor bugs.
Updated credits screen with help links for those struggling like Annie.
Added a 'how to play' guide into the pause menu for those who want a refresher after the tutorial.
Added an indicator to the search bar when there are secret file unlocks available.
Added an image thumbnail to the exe
Annie and the AI update for 31 May 2023
version 1.1.6
