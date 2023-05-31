 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Annie and the AI update for 31 May 2023

version 1.1.6

Share · View all patches · Build 11355135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solved crash issue.
Fixed several minor bugs.
Updated credits screen with help links for those struggling like Annie.
Added a 'how to play' guide into the pause menu for those who want a refresher after the tutorial.
Added an indicator to the search bar when there are secret file unlocks available.
Added an image thumbnail to the exe

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2084462 Depot 2084462
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2084463 Depot 2084463
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link