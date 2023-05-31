May 31st, 2023 - PC Hotfix

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, May 31st, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CET). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.
Construction
-
The Durability Module now provides increased damage resistance from tank shells and Air to Ground weaponry
-
Increased damage resistance for construction objects from the Yellowjacket and the Howler mining lasers
-
When a silo is destroyed it will no longer consume Cortium from all nearby structures. It will only consume Cortium from the structures below.
-
Ammo Tower
-
Routing Spire
-
Vehicle Gate
-
Recon Array
Dev Note: This change will aide in the ability to get a base up and running again after a silo has been destroyed, and a new silo is constructed.
- Facility Silos now accept Cortium deposits
- The Pillbox and Spear AV Turret construction objects now accept modules
- Fix in place to prevent flickering on the Command Center's Skywall Shield
Dev Note: We will monitor this and adjust as needed
- ANTs now have the Gate Shield Diffuser as a Utility slot option
- The Solid Wall construction object no longer decays when in range of Silo with Cortium
- Repair Modules now affect the Solid Wall construction object
- Module Dispenser no longer takes damage from friendly fire
- Module Dispenser now shows the correct interaction prompt when access is restricted
- The Vehicle Gate's shield FX now despawns with the Vehicle Gate
- Command Center terminals no longer take damage
- Updated Routing Spire terminal texture
- Removed a potential secondary floating terminal screen from the Routing Spire
- Orbital Strike Uplink now displays damage FX
- Glave and Flail interaction terminals are easier to access
- While in an ANT, the nearest Silo's HUD indicator icon will clamp to the edge of the client/screen
- Cortium Silo's building FX now last for the entire build time
NS-D Helios
- Switching to and from the Helios now plays the appropriate animation
- Reloading the Helios now plays the correct animation
- HS/NV scope added to the Helios
- 3.4x and infrared scopes are now positioned correctly on the rail
- ADS adjustments for a more accurate CoF
- Burst mode's initial shots are now more accurate while in ADS
- Alternate fire reload now uses the correct animation timing
- Alternate fire mode CoF is now more accurate for both hip fire and while ADS
- Alternative fire mode direct and indirect damage output has been decreased
- Extended Magazine now increases the magazine size by 50
- Converted the Forward Grip attachment to a Comfort Grip
- Primary and alternate fire modes now use common movement speed adjustments
Applies to both ADS and while the Helios is carried at the hip
- Weapon unequip time has been increased
- 5 Round burst now has a HUD fire mode icon
- Tool-tip icon is no longer low res
Apex SMGs
- Kills with Apex SMGs now contribute to class directives requiring SMG kills
- Iron sights for the AF-4 Cyclone and PMG-100 are no longer misaligned
Planetside 20-Year Legacy Directive Event
- Focused Assault: Only kills during Meltdown alerts count towards progress
- Directive events have now been localized in French and Russian
Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions
- Removed recent work regarding point lights and particle illumination
This will address numerous accounts of flickering particles, intensely bright lights, and possible performance dips when in range of particles being illuminated by point lights
- Oshur: Added Unstable Meltdown to possible alerts
- Oshur: Alerts will now trigger quicker under low population conditions
- UI: Report Player option is now accessible from the Support menu
- UI: Place-able items now tint appropriately
- UI: Settings: Reticle tinting now has a Reset to Default option
- UI: Settings: Chat Background Opacity slider now has an accurate tool-tip
- UI: The Construction Preview on the ANT's loadout screen is no longer enabled while re-deploying
This button was previously unresponsive while in this state
- Missions: Construction tutorial missions no longer appear after completion
- Anti-Material and Bolt-Action rifles now play the correct reload animation when the magazine is empty
- Esamir: Esper Research Station's spawn point is now named correctly
- Attachments: Heavy Barrel movement speed reduction is now percentage based (reducing the overall movement penalty)
- Deathnaught Helmet: Camos no longer affect the eye section
- L2-100 Kingsnake's reload speed has been slightly increased
- Various item description updates
- FX have been applied to Routers allowing better visibility from a distance
- Removed an "@" symbol from displaying as a capture point on the HUD while in VR
- Air resupply pads at Tannae Power Base now function correctly
- Updated localization pass to account for various strings
- Removed several inaccessible Cortium nodes on Oshur
Changed depots in livenext branch