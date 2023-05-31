May 31st, 2023 - PC Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 11355039 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 01:09:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

All PC servers will come down for the following update on Wednesday, May 31st, at 6:00am PT (3:00pm CET). The downtime for this update is expected to last up to 2 hours.

Construction

The Durability Module now provides increased damage resistance from tank shells and Air to Ground weaponry

Increased damage resistance for construction objects from the Yellowjacket and the Howler mining lasers

When a silo is destroyed it will no longer consume Cortium from all nearby structures. It will only consume Cortium from the structures below.

Ammo Tower

Routing Spire

Vehicle Gate

Recon Array

Dev Note: This change will aide in the ability to get a base up and running again after a silo has been destroyed, and a new silo is constructed.

Facility Silos now accept Cortium deposits

The Pillbox and Spear AV Turret construction objects now accept modules

Fix in place to prevent flickering on the Command Center's Skywall Shield

Dev Note: We will monitor this and adjust as needed

ANTs now have the Gate Shield Diffuser as a Utility slot option

The Solid Wall construction object no longer decays when in range of Silo with Cortium

Repair Modules now affect the Solid Wall construction object

Module Dispenser no longer takes damage from friendly fire

Module Dispenser now shows the correct interaction prompt when access is restricted

The Vehicle Gate's shield FX now despawns with the Vehicle Gate

Command Center terminals no longer take damage

Updated Routing Spire terminal texture

Removed a potential secondary floating terminal screen from the Routing Spire

Orbital Strike Uplink now displays damage FX

Glave and Flail interaction terminals are easier to access

While in an ANT, the nearest Silo's HUD indicator icon will clamp to the edge of the client/screen

Cortium Silo's building FX now last for the entire build time

NS-D Helios

Switching to and from the Helios now plays the appropriate animation

Reloading the Helios now plays the correct animation

HS/NV scope added to the Helios

3.4x and infrared scopes are now positioned correctly on the rail

ADS adjustments for a more accurate CoF

Burst mode's initial shots are now more accurate while in ADS

Alternate fire reload now uses the correct animation timing

Alternate fire mode CoF is now more accurate for both hip fire and while ADS

Alternative fire mode direct and indirect damage output has been decreased

Extended Magazine now increases the magazine size by 50

Converted the Forward Grip attachment to a Comfort Grip

Primary and alternate fire modes now use common movement speed adjustments

Applies to both ADS and while the Helios is carried at the hip

Weapon unequip time has been increased

5 Round burst now has a HUD fire mode icon

Tool-tip icon is no longer low res

Apex SMGs

Kills with Apex SMGs now contribute to class directives requiring SMG kills

Iron sights for the AF-4 Cyclone and PMG-100 are no longer misaligned

Planetside 20-Year Legacy Directive Event

Focused Assault: Only kills during Meltdown alerts count towards progress

Directive events have now been localized in French and Russian

Misc. Changes, Fixes, and Additions

Removed recent work regarding point lights and particle illumination

This will address numerous accounts of flickering particles, intensely bright lights, and possible performance dips when in range of particles being illuminated by point lights

Oshur: Added Unstable Meltdown to possible alerts

Oshur: Alerts will now trigger quicker under low population conditions

UI: Report Player option is now accessible from the Support menu

UI: Place-able items now tint appropriately

UI: Settings: Reticle tinting now has a Reset to Default option

UI: Settings: Chat Background Opacity slider now has an accurate tool-tip

UI: The Construction Preview on the ANT's loadout screen is no longer enabled while re-deploying

This button was previously unresponsive while in this state