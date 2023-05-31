Fixing Sound Bug and Legacy Saves

Patch Notes:

Saves that were used on launch and went through multiple patches without being launched till now could experience the game freezing on startup. This has been fixed through a "hard patch". A dominator token will be awarded for this reset. In the future the goal is to keep these "hard patch" updates to a minimum as although it results in positive progress, it can be jarring and break the flow of gameplay. Due to the severity of the bug this warranted one. Thank you for your understanding

Music volume was not saving on prestige resulting in muted music on the next run.