Problem solved: Bug with green lights among AMD users

Hi! Thank you dear friends for your feedback and patience! Among users of video cards from AMD there was a bug with green glowing ripples and squares. The problem is solved and hopefully will not cause inconvenience to anyone else.

We have also added Korean, French, Japanese, Russian and other languages to the interface.

Fixed various bugs, some of the air walls which are not part of the game design, slightly improved performance.

And we will continue to work on improving the game and adding new features. Thank you for your kind feedback, and special thanks to the various streamers around the world who introduce their viewers to "Only UP!