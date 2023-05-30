Dota 2 update for 30 May 2023

Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:
- Watchers are now colored based on whether they are controlled by your team (matching minimap coloration), rather than whether they are controlled by Radiant and Dire.
- Auto-selected summoned units no longer close the shop UI.
- Wisdom Runes no longer consider players who abandoned when finding a second player to grant XP.
- Tormentor no longer considers players who abandoned when finding a player to grant shard.
- Tormentor no longer considers heroes who have no shard upgrades/abilities when finding a player to grant shard.
- Fixed a bug that caused Tormentors to not play their idle or flinch animations.
- Fixed a bug where a hero would have to have a second Dust available in order for the damage or movement speed penalty to apply to enemies encountering the Dust.
- Fixed Alchemist's Unstable Concoction Throw not triggering Phylactery.
- Fixed an inconsistency where Dark Willow's Shadow Realm would not behave as if the unit were invisible for a number of abilities.
- Fixed a crash when Earth Spirit creates many Stone Remnants and then casts Magnetize affecting at least one enemy unit.
- Fixed Earthshaker leap being interrupted if he is debuff immune and gets a stunned applied on him (that does not pierce debuff immunity).
- Fixed Gyrocopter's Flak Cannon modifier not updating its attacks remaining when refreshed.
- Fixed Hoodwink's Acorn Shot, Medusa's Mystic Snake, Tinker's Laser, and Zeus' Arc Lightning not properly applying when casting hero has a Phylactery and a low-health unit is targeted.
- Fixed Legion Commander's Overwhelming Odds radius indicator showing the incorrect radius.
- Fixed Ogre Magi lvl25 talent 17% Chance for Fireblast on Attack no longer applying if the player buys and then sells/unequips Aghanim's Scepter.
- Fixed a bug with Outworld Destroyer's Astral Imprisonment where, when a stack of Astral Imprisonment debuff was removed, mana as well as max mana might be restored.
- Fixed Shadow Fiend's Necromastery tooltip incorrectly stating losing 40% of souls on death, when the real value is 30%.
- Fixed Spirit Breaker Charge of Darkness occasionally continuing past death, leading to the ability being on indefinite cooldown and no longer usable.
- Fixed Eimer Hillburrow courier not being selectable.
- Fixed various tooltip issues.
- Fixed various relics.
Changed files in this update