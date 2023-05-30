 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 30 May 2023

 

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Over the last few days we've addressed several gameplay issues:

  • Watchers are now colored based on whether they are controlled by your team (matching minimap coloration), rather than whether they are controlled by Radiant and Dire.
  • Auto-selected summoned units no longer close the shop UI.
  • Wisdom Runes no longer consider players who abandoned when finding a second player to grant XP.
  • Tormentor no longer considers players who abandoned when finding a player to grant shard.
  • Tormentor no longer considers heroes who have no shard upgrades/abilities when finding a player to grant shard.
  • Fixed a bug that caused Tormentors to not play their idle or flinch animations.
  • Fixed a bug where a hero would have to have a second Dust available in order for the damage or movement speed penalty to apply to enemies encountering the Dust.
  • Fixed Alchemist's Unstable Concoction Throw not triggering Phylactery.
  • Fixed an inconsistency where Dark Willow's Shadow Realm would not behave as if the unit were invisible for a number of abilities.
  • Fixed a crash when Earth Spirit creates many Stone Remnants and then casts Magnetize affecting at least one enemy unit.
  • Fixed Earthshaker leap being interrupted if he is debuff immune and gets a stunned applied on him (that does not pierce debuff immunity).
  • Fixed Gyrocopter's Flak Cannon modifier not updating its attacks remaining when refreshed.
  • Fixed Hoodwink's Acorn Shot, Medusa's Mystic Snake, Tinker's Laser, and Zeus' Arc Lightning not properly applying when casting hero has a Phylactery and a low-health unit is targeted.
  • Fixed Legion Commander's Overwhelming Odds radius indicator showing the incorrect radius.
  • Fixed Ogre Magi lvl25 talent 17% Chance for Fireblast on Attack no longer applying if the player buys and then sells/unequips Aghanim's Scepter.
  • Fixed a bug with Outworld Destroyer's Astral Imprisonment where, when a stack of Astral Imprisonment debuff was removed, mana as well as max mana might be restored.
  • Fixed Shadow Fiend's Necromastery tooltip incorrectly stating losing 40% of souls on death, when the real value is 30%.
  • Fixed Spirit Breaker Charge of Darkness occasionally continuing past death, leading to the ability being on indefinite cooldown and no longer usable.
  • Fixed Eimer Hillburrow courier not being selectable.
  • Fixed various tooltip issues.
  • Fixed various relics.

