King of the Hill Season 12 | Balance Changes (AGAIN), Changes to Room Generation

Highlights of this update: changes to the room generation rules, changes to the secret mutations (psst, d'Spot doesn't like us talking about his secret room), and balance tweaks.

• Level Balance Changes •

In all game modes except Brawl and Sprint , we increased the spread between the minimum and maximum possible numbers of rooms on a floor;

We increased the standard number of rolls at altars and buffed the bonus from Wide Selection in the Mutation Tree: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 4, 5, 6];

In the Sprint mode, you now get slightly fewer tokens, but there are more altars (this affects both modes with and without food);

Octoboss has gotten a sli-i-i-ight nerf.

• Mutation and Ability Balance Changes •

The bonus from Wide Selection has been changed at all levels: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 3, 4, 6] (affects all game modes except Brawl);

Magic Mirror's stun duration has been decreased: 4s ➔ 3s;

The bonus from Speed Magic has been decreased: 15% ➔ 10%;

Human Projectile's cooldown has been reduced: 27s ➔ 23s;

's cooldown has been reduced: 27s ➔ 23s; Eggheads' level 5 ability cooldown has been increased: 9s ➔ 14s;

Several cursed mutations have been buffed ("Details are classified!," says d'Spot);

Tanks' level 4 ability cooldown decreased: 7 s. ➔ 6 s; debuff effectiveness has been decreased: 50% ➔ 35%.

King of the Hill Season 11 Results

WINNERS:

Congratulations! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 12 starts right now and ends on June 22 at 16:00 UTC.



