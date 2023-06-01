 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Despot's Game: Dystopian Army Builder update for 1 June 2023

King of the Hill Season 12 | Balance Changes (AGAIN), Changes to Room Generation

Share · View all patches · Build 11354053 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE 1.6.2

Highlights of this update: changes to the room generation rules, changes to the secret mutations (psst, d'Spot doesn't like us talking about his secret room), and balance tweaks.

• Level Balance Changes •

  • In all game modes except Brawl and Sprint, we increased the spread between the minimum and maximum possible numbers of rooms on a floor;
  • In the Brawl mode, there are now 3 rooms instead of 4 (on all floors except the first floor). We increased the standard number of rolls at altars and buffed the bonus from Wide Selection in the Mutation Tree: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 4, 5, 6];
  • In the Sprint mode, you now get slightly fewer tokens, but there are more altars (this affects both modes with and without food);
  • Octoboss has gotten a sli-i-i-ight nerf.

• Mutation and Ability Balance Changes •

  • The bonus from Wide Selection has been changed at all levels: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 3, 4, 6] (affects all game modes except Brawl);
  • Magic Mirror's stun duration has been decreased: 4s ➔ 3s;
  • The bonus from Speed Magic has been decreased: 15% ➔ 10%;
  • Human Projectile's cooldown has been reduced: 27s ➔ 23s;
  • Eggheads' level 5 ability cooldown has been increased: 9s ➔ 14s;
  • Several cursed mutations have been buffed ("Details are classified!," says d'Spot);
  • Tanks' level 4 ability cooldown decreased: 7 s. ➔ 6 s; debuff effectiveness has been decreased: 50% ➔ 35%.

King of the Hill Season 11 Results

WINNERS:

[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇Pragma[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈Lectrice[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉The Wrinkled Dinkler[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]

Congratulations! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.

Season 12 starts right now and ends on June 22 at 16:00 UTC.


Add our new game Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot to your wishlist.

Join our community to share your feedback with the devs and chat with other puny humans like you:

Discord
Twitter
Facebook
Instagram
Reddit

Changed files in this update

Despot's Game Content Depot 1227281
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: MacOS Depot 1227282
  • Loading history…
Despot's Game Content: Linux Depot 1227283
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089800 Depot 2089800
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089801 Depot 2089801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2089802 Depot 2089802
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link