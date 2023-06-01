King of the Hill Season 12 | Balance Changes (AGAIN), Changes to Room Generation

UPDATE 1.6.2
Highlights of this update: changes to the room generation rules, changes to the secret mutations (psst, d'Spot doesn't like us talking about his secret room), and balance tweaks.
• Level Balance Changes •
- In all game modes except Brawl and Sprint, we increased the spread between the minimum and maximum possible numbers of rooms on a floor;
- In the Brawl mode, there are now 3 rooms instead of 4 (on all floors except the first floor). We increased the standard number of rolls at altars and buffed the bonus from Wide Selection in the Mutation Tree: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 4, 5, 6];
- In the Sprint mode, you now get slightly fewer tokens, but there are more altars (this affects both modes with and without food);
- Octoboss has gotten a sli-i-i-ight nerf.
• Mutation and Ability Balance Changes •
- The bonus from Wide Selection has been changed at all levels: [1, 2, 3, 4] ➔ [2, 3, 4, 6] (affects all game modes except Brawl);
- Magic Mirror's stun duration has been decreased: 4s ➔ 3s;
- The bonus from Speed Magic has been decreased: 15% ➔ 10%;
- Human Projectile's cooldown has been reduced: 27s ➔ 23s;
- Eggheads' level 5 ability cooldown has been increased: 9s ➔ 14s;
- Several cursed mutations have been buffed ("Details are classified!," says d'Spot);
- Tanks' level 4 ability cooldown decreased: 7 s. ➔ 6 s; debuff effectiveness has been decreased: 50% ➔ 35%.
King of the Hill Season 11 Results
WINNERS:
[table]
[tr]
[th]1.🥇Pragma[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]2.🥈Lectrice[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]3.🥉The Wrinkled Dinkler[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Congratulations! Your victory medal has been added to your name on the leaderboard.
Season 12 starts right now and ends on June 22 at 16:00 UTC.
