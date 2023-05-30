 Skip to content

Astronomic Date update for 30 May 2023

Summer Dates (Gwen, Hesper, Anrid) are now available!

Build 11353940 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello once again, you wonderful people!

As promised in the announcement last week, the 3 summer dates are now available to play through! Please make sure your game has updated before launching it (the update size is just over 300 MB). These 3 dates are slightly longer than the previous ones and should hopefully be just as enjoyable as the original ones, if not more.

The new dates are the following:

Gwen Silvas (in Easy Dates)
Hesper Tremblay (in Advanced Dates)
Anrid of Keval (in Tough Dates)

Also added are 5 new Steam achievements to go along with these new dates!

Thank you for supporting the game and please feel free to share any feedback you have.

