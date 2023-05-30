Summer Dates (Gwen, Hesper, Anrid) are now available!

Hello once again, you wonderful people!
As promised in the announcement last week, the 3 summer dates are now available to play through! Please make sure your game has updated before launching it (the update size is just over 300 MB). These 3 dates are slightly longer than the previous ones and should hopefully be just as enjoyable as the original ones, if not more.
The new dates are the following:
Gwen Silvas (in Easy Dates)
Hesper Tremblay (in Advanced Dates)
Anrid of Keval (in Tough Dates)
Also added are 5 new Steam achievements to go along with these new dates!
Thank you for supporting the game and please feel free to share any feedback you have.
Changed files in this update