Monster Museum v3.2 is Now Live!

New Mascots at the Exclusive Shop! Unlock these Legendary Mascots to “guard” your Museum! Classy Minitaur, Cool Wukong and Smooth Genderuwo will be waitting for you to hire them!

New Battle Arena Cup: The Ultimate cup!

5 new Monsters!

New furnitures for your Home!

New items

New secrets

Ada Maskot di Toko Eksklusif! Dapatkan Maskot Legendaris untuk menjaga Museum-mu! Classy Minitaur, Cool Wukong, dan Smooth Genderuwo menunggumu untuk memperkerjakan mereka!

Pertandingan Battle Arena baru: Pertandingan Ultimate!

5 Monster baru!

Furnitur baru untuk Rumahmu!

Item baru

Rahasia baru