Five Nights at Tinky's update for 30 May 2023

Better Endless Nights, Balancing and MORE!

Build 11353815

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Whats new?

Endless Nights now got texts and icons, which tells you the levels of the monsters!

The options feature a new dropdown menu that lets you limit your framerate!

New Achivement "Fancy Desk", unlocks after owning 10 items to customize your office with!

Changed how long Monsters will wait infront of your closed doors!

Lowered the levels of the Monsters for Night 3-5!

Fixed spelling mistakes in some dialogues

Thank you for reading, have fun playing!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/

