Better Endless Nights, Balancing and MORE!

Whats new?
Endless Nights now got texts and icons, which tells you the levels of the monsters!
The options feature a new dropdown menu that lets you limit your framerate!
New Achivement "Fancy Desk", unlocks after owning 10 items to customize your office with!
Changed how long Monsters will wait infront of your closed doors!
Lowered the levels of the Monsters for Night 3-5!
Fixed spelling mistakes in some dialogues
Thank you for reading, have fun playing!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2288310/Five_Nights_at_Tinkys/
Changed files in this update