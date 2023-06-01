DinoPlanet Story Update

Exciting news everyone! Today marks the release of the Ammonite Update for DinoPlanet, including new story content, activities, stability enhancements, and more!

My Dearest Pen Pal,

I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirits. As I sit here, my heart is heavy. I must inform you that I will be departing from this world soon, but before I do, I must leave you DinoPlanet, the world's first and only Dinosaur Museum and Amusement Park!

However, I must confess that the park is no longer in the state that it used to be. And so, dear friend, it is with great remorse and a tinge of guilt that I ask you for a favor—one that only you, with your youthful energy and passion, can fulfill. Please restore DinoPlanet to its former glory!

I suggest you start with the documentary, and familiarize yourself with our amazing animals! Steve, our tour guide, will be happy to give you the full experience!

Sincerely,

Joseph Dino

Young. Old. Who doesn’t love Dinosaurs? Plan your personal visit to DinoPlanet and be awe-inspired by the majesty of over 10 of these amazing creatures. Your mysterious pen pal has left you his Dinosaur Amusement park. Can you fulfill his final wish and restore DinoPlanet? Take your private tour of the zoo, you will be guided by your personal tour guide Steve the talking Grey Parrot with hundreds of facts about the dinosaurs and their respective time periods. Also as you explore the zoo keep your eyes peeled for dinosaur eggs to help us open the new DinoPlanet Petting Zoo!

Ammonite Update

Narrative Audio Logs!

Customize Your Gallery

Additional Petting Zoo Activities

Settings menu including saved graphics settings, headset selection and volume settings

Overhauled and Improved Interaction System

Performance enhancements

Numerous Bug Fixes

And more!

*Ammonites not included… yet