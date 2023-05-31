- Added back in the ability to quick restart by pressing "R". Great find NightSector!
- Fixed store incorrectly positioning items on some screen sizes.
- Improved on the quality of some icons.
Blocky Ball update for 31 May 2023
Update 0.5.27
Patchnotes via Steam Community
