 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blocky Ball update for 31 May 2023

Update 0.5.27

Share · View all patches · Build 11353765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added back in the ability to quick restart by pressing "R". Great find NightSector!
  • Fixed store incorrectly positioning items on some screen sizes.
  • Improved on the quality of some icons.

Changed files in this update

Blocky Ball Windows Depot 1343041
  • Loading history…
Blocky Ball Linux Depot 1343042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link