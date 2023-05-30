The NO LOVE LOST steam playtest is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 11353684 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 20:46:12 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

"Howdy Raiders! Can you hear the shuttles to Drosera revving up? Don't let them leave without you!! Join our upcoming playtest, starting Friday, June 2nd 2023 9:00 AM PST!

For all new and returning players to sign up for the steam playtest, just follow these steps!

Go to the NO LOVE LOST steam page https://store.steampowered.com/app/1873120/No_Love_Lost/

Click on the request access button under the Playtest section

Confirm your request when prompted

Check your email for the confirmation that the playtest is in your library

Find NO LOVE LOST in your Library

Press play and launch the game!

