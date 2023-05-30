 Skip to content

No Love Lost update for 30 May 2023

The NO LOVE LOST steam playtest is here!

Build 11353684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
"Howdy Raiders! Can you hear the shuttles to Drosera revving up? Don't let them leave without you!! Join our upcoming playtest, starting Friday, June 2nd 2023 9:00 AM PST!

For all new and returning players to sign up for the steam playtest, just follow these steps!

  • Go to the NO LOVE LOST steam page https://store.steampowered.com/app/1873120/No_Love_Lost/
  • Click on the request access button under the Playtest section
  • Confirm your request when prompted
  • Check your email for the confirmation that the playtest is in your library
  • Find NO LOVE LOST in your Library
  • Press play and launch the game!

