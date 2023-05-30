Patch 1.2.0 - Extra decimals = Extra...Good

Share · View all patches · Build 11353596 · Last edited 30 May 2023 – 20:39:16 UTC by Wendy

Ok. 1.2.0 (note the new decimal point) has arrived.

I worked...awhile on revamping the interaction system. Ive tested it pretty diligently and messed with as much as I could. It holds up, as far as I can tell.

All the associated [many] bugs should be fixed.

Ive added a few other things

There's an actual intro now instead of just being like, 'whats up its the game and youre playing'

And there's some other stuff Im sure. The last few days have been a whirlwind of terror and debugging.

much love

tim