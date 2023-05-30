 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Future Racer 2000 update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.2.0 - Extra decimals = Extra...Good

Share · View all patches · Build 11353596 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ok. 1.2.0 (note the new decimal point) has arrived.

I worked...awhile on revamping the interaction system. Ive tested it pretty diligently and messed with as much as I could. It holds up, as far as I can tell.
All the associated [many] bugs should be fixed.

Ive added a few other things
There's an actual intro now instead of just being like, 'whats up its the game and youre playing'

And there's some other stuff Im sure. The last few days have been a whirlwind of terror and debugging.

much love
tim

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1952591 Depot 1952591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link