keyg: the last prison has received a thrilling update, featuring 20 brand new and captivating puzzles. These exciting challenges are now available for free through the menu. Simply select "puzzles" and get ready to embark on a mind-bending adventure like never before!

I extend mine heartfelt gratitude to all those who have been part of this incredible journey throughout the years. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm. Cheers to all!