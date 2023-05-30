 Skip to content

Little Duty 1 update for 30 May 2023

Update 1.03A

Share · View all patches · Build 11353573 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog
-health damage adjusted when faling
-added dynamic weather randomised on entrepot_Dm map
-Fixed some collision issues on few object

Changed files in this update

