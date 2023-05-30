 Skip to content

Artifact update for 30 May 2023

Artifact - 0.79.1 Patch Notes

Build 11353562

Patchnotes via Steam Community

+Added a spectral penis for female players
Fixed issue where changing gender from Male could result in a quick Game Over
Applied fix for one of the name options in the cream cheese scenario
Non-binary reserved husks should now work correctly
Various minor story refinements
-Removed some of the larger-sized genitalia options from the character customizer (larger sizes still attainable via Vitae Exchange)

Changed files in this update

