+Added a spectral penis for female players
Fixed issue where changing gender from Male could result in a quick Game Over
Applied fix for one of the name options in the cream cheese scenario
Non-binary reserved husks should now work correctly
Various minor story refinements
-Removed some of the larger-sized genitalia options from the character customizer (larger sizes still attainable via Vitae Exchange)
Artifact update for 30 May 2023
Artifact - 0.79.1 Patch Notes
+Added a spectral penis for female players
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update