Patch 1.0.4

- Storage chests can be moved with the hammer (items inside them are preserved).
- Cooking: After a meal has been cooked, the ingredients stay in the cooking pot if you have more of them in your inventory. So you can keep cooking the same meal over and over again without adding the ingredients again and again.
- If you lost your wolf cub due to a bug, it will reappear if you reload the game.
- Changed crafting cost for fabric from 3 cotton to 2 cotton
- Snow biomes require less fabric for research.
❤️ If you enjoy the game please consider writing a Steam review. Reviews help especially small indie developers get recognized by the algorithm.
Changed files in this update