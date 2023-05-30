 Skip to content

Above Snakes update for 30 May 2023

Patch 1.0.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Storage chests can be moved with the hammer (items inside them are preserved).
  • Cooking: After a meal has been cooked, the ingredients stay in the cooking pot if you have more of them in your inventory. So you can keep cooking the same meal over and over again without adding the ingredients again and again.
  • If you lost your wolf cub due to a bug, it will reappear if you reload the game.
  • Changed crafting cost for fabric from 3 cotton to 2 cotton
  • Snow biomes require less fabric for research.

