-brand new Sheathing feature!
-Players can now sheathe their weapons to leave their hands free to do all kinds of other adventuring activities!
-Option added to auto-sheathe your weapon
-some weapons cannot be sheathed; including bows and certain dual equipped items (ie. a sword and shield)
AdventureQuest 3D update for 1 June 2023
