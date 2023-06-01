 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AdventureQuest 3D update for 1 June 2023

1.99.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11353513 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1.99.1
-brand new Sheathing feature!
-Players can now sheathe their weapons to leave their hands free to do all kinds of other adventuring activities!
-Option added to auto-sheathe your weapon
-some weapons cannot be sheathed; including bows and certain dual equipped items (ie. a sword and shield)
Release notes provided for 2 of 2 languages

Changed files in this update

AdventureQuest 3D Windows Depot Depot 429793
  • Loading history…
AdventureQuest 3D Mac Depot Depot 429794
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link