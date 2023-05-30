ATOM☭GRAD - Update!

I got reports that the videos in the game weren't playing. I didn't understand why, everything worked on my end and on Itch.io. Seemed like there was an issue with Steam itself, and the bug testing began.

Two or three days later (I have lost the concept of time), I finally found the problem.

On Steam, every game is installed at /steamapps/common/gamename, and for some reason that little ☭ unicode character made the videos unplayable. Everything can happen at release and I'm so glad it's finally sorted out. Sorry for all the trouble ☭ have caused!

If you still experience the issue, please re-install the game! Sorry about the hassle!!

In this update, I have also fixed some bugs surrounding the subtitles and have cranked up the volume of a far too quiet sound in the game.

Thanks for letting me know about the issue and for playing this odd little game! Good luck with preventing the war, agents.