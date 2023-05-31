 Skip to content

Chaotic Loop update for 31 May 2023

Update!!

Chaotic Loop update for 31 May 2023

Build 11353491

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New!

-added some "level completed" sound
-added a new type of TNT

what changed?

-Revolver bullets don't bounce anymore.
-changed revolver sound
-changed tnt sound
-changed TNT size explosion
-changed grenade sound
-The boss with the giant saw is faster from 231 to 232.
-performance optimization in the city
-Now the boomerang actually rotates as it should always have.
-changed menu background

fix

-fixed arrow bug
-fixed collison platform with spikes

The update is coming today!

😊

