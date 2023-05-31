Share · View all patches · Build 11353491 · Last edited 31 May 2023 – 12:32:10 UTC by Wendy

New!

-added some "level completed" sound

-added a new type of TNT



what changed?

-Revolver bullets don't bounce anymore.

-changed revolver sound

-changed tnt sound

-changed TNT size explosion

-changed grenade sound

-The boss with the giant saw is faster from 231 to 232.

-performance optimization in the city

-Now the boomerang actually rotates as it should always have.

-changed menu background

fix

-fixed arrow bug

-fixed collison platform with spikes

The update is coming today!

😊