New!
-added some "level completed" sound
-added a new type of TNT
what changed?
-Revolver bullets don't bounce anymore.
-changed revolver sound
-changed tnt sound
-changed TNT size explosion
-changed grenade sound
-The boss with the giant saw is faster from 231 to 232.
-performance optimization in the city
-Now the boomerang actually rotates as it should always have.
-changed menu background
fix
-fixed arrow bug
-fixed collison platform with spikes
The update is coming today!
😊
